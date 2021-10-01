AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Earns Buy Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BOS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.70.

TSE BOS opened at C$36.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.45. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$15.09 and a 1 year high of C$43.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$976.59 million and a PE ratio of 14.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.54.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 2.7199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

