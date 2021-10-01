Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Trading Up 4.4%

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.40 and last traded at $41.09. Approximately 11,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 729,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $491.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,497,646.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Air Lease by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Air Lease by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Lease by 429.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Air Lease by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

