Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.37. Approximately 36,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,147,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

ARPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. Research analysts predict that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caley Castelein acquired 259,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,773.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,941,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 142,494 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 457.2% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,651,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,315 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,001,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 736,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.