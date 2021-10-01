Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,979 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS opened at $379.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.