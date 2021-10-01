Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 18,947 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,483 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 59.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,205 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.87. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.62.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.