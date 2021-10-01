Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 16,875 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 62.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. B B H & B Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,833,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $145.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.52. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.73 and a twelve month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.