Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 14,551 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

