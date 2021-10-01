Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,775 shares of company stock worth $12,685,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $168.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

