Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $94.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.45. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

