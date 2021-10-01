Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.78.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $239.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.25 and a 200-day moving average of $242.61. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a PE ratio of 210.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total transaction of $984,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,894 shares of company stock valued at $123,526,768 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

