Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 843 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 101.5% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,582,000 after purchasing an additional 893,220 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 65.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.