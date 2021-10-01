Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $67.99 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

