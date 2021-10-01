Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,355.78 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $875.00 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,499.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,343.07.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.59.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

