Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,489 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $181.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.22 and a 200 day moving average of $203.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $180.02 and a 52 week high of $280.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

