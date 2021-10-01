Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $42,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

NYSE:GIS opened at $59.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.46. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

