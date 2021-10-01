Advisor Partners LLC Buys 245 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dollar General by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $212.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.86 and its 200 day moving average is $215.73. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

