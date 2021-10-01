Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $184,000 Position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 181.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $269,000.

Shares of EYLD stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $38.42.

