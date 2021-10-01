Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.90% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period.

JHMS opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.