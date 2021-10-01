Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 44.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 71.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 65.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $144.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.90.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 40.54%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

