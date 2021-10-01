Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $181,000 Holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank First were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 32.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bank First by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Bank First in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank First during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. 26.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFC opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $543.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average of $70.71. Bank First Co. has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.12. Bank First had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is 16.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

