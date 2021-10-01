Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 67.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 36,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,343,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,455,000 after buying an additional 171,801 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFFN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

