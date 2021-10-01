Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 4,277 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 963.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 103,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 663,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 376,906 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 290.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 417,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 311,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 84,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KSA opened at $41.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.78. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $42.04.

