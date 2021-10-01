Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 9,950 Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISLE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $118,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISLE opened at $9.83 on Friday. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

