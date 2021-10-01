Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.30

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.30 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 34.50 ($0.45). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 35.01 ($0.46), with a volume of 66,914 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of £128.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.30.

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

