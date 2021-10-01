Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) vs. CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Head to Head Analysis

Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) and CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Advanced Biomedical Technologies and CollPlant Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CollPlant Biotechnologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

CollPlant Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. Given CollPlant Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CollPlant Biotechnologies is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A -190.92% CollPlant Biotechnologies 24.55% 17.53% 14.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Biomedical Technologies $120,000.00 68.55 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A CollPlant Biotechnologies $6.14 million 15.61 -$5.77 million ($0.84) -20.12

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CollPlant Biotechnologies.

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies

Advanced BioMedical Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of medical and pain management tools. Its products include Electro-Acuscope 85P (Portable); Electro-Acuscope 80L; Neuroscope 230B; Electro-Myopulse 75L (Base Model); Electro-Myopulse 75F (Used in Fermi Lab Study); and Electro-Myopulse EMS 85P (Portable). The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix. The company was founded by Oded Shoseyov in June 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

