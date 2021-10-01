ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Major Shareholder Sells $990,600.00 in Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $990,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 82,505 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $95,705.80.

On Monday, September 27th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $307,500.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $434,436.48.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $1,186,774.20.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.13 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.18.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 330,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 349,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

