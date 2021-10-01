Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Separately, Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.42.

ACET opened at $7.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.42. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,232,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,606,000 after acquiring an additional 524,349 shares in the last quarter. Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $20,968,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 152.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 745,685 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 15.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 31.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after buying an additional 252,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

