Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 108.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,818,000 after purchasing an additional 211,863 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 22.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 599,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,700,000 after purchasing an additional 108,786 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

