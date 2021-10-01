Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Up 214.3% in September

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

ANIOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Acerinox to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

