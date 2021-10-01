Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Buys $53,000.00 in Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Hany Massarany bought 10,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.88. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

