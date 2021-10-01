Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,299 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after buying an additional 728,272 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,893,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $14,845,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.71. 68,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 7.22.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

In other news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,757,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,821,119. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

