Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Up to $10.88

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.88, but opened at $11.18. Absci shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 420 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABSI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absci presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Absci alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Absci Corp will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600 in the last ninety days.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.