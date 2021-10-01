Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $20.34

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.34, but opened at $19.81. Abcam shares last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 230 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Abcam alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abcam in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abcam in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abcam in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.