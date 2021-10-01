AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ELUXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Cheuvreux cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.53.
ELUXY stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $60.87.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.