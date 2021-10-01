AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ELUXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Cheuvreux cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.53.

ELUXY stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

