8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In related news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $67,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $52,715.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,878 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in 8X8 by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in 8X8 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in 8X8 by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

