725 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $141,894,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $110,481,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $94,247,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 118.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $70,812,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

