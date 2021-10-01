707 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,722,000 after purchasing an additional 938,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after acquiring an additional 246,969 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 672,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,772,000 after purchasing an additional 184,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 735,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,137,000 after purchasing an additional 168,946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,053. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.02 and a 200-day moving average of $240.37. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

