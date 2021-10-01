$572.75 Million in Sales Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report sales of $572.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $563.50 million and the highest is $582.00 million. Genesco reported sales of $479.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Genesco news, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genesco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Genesco by 232.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCO stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $872.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.