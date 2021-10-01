$56.73 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce sales of $56.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $52.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $226.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $229.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $224.60 million, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of HAFC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 106,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 142,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,414 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

