4,780 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Purchased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Leidos by 73.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $96.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average is $100.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

