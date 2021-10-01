43,317 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $14,662,921.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,160,027 shares of company stock worth $171,562,323 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLTR opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion and a PE ratio of -20.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

