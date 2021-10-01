$406.48 Million in Sales Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will post sales of $406.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.50 million and the highest is $431.85 million. Sunrun posted sales of $209.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%.

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

RUN traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,169,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,502. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $325,174.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,059,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,524 shares of company stock worth $8,004,315. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 300.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 83,377 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

