$4.69 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report sales of $4.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.10 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $17.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $18.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.52 billion to $19.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.0% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.30. 140,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,453. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.64. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

