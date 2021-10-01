-$4.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.09). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings of ($5.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($16.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.18) to ($11.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.50) to $4.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The business’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.13) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NYSE RCL opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.33. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

