399 Shares in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

AADR stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.75. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36.

