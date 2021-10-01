39,100 Shares in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Purchased by Littlejohn & Co. LLC

Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of IG Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGAC. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IG Acquisition by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,205,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,912,000 after buying an additional 987,678 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in IG Acquisition by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,802,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after buying an additional 718,800 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,190,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,942,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,803,000. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

IGAC remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,839. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. IG Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

