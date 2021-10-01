$386.61 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report $386.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $397.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $379.65 million. Seagen reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

SGEN stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.24. 32,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.38. Seagen has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $120,085.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 9.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 20.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 179.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Seagen by 12.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

