347 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ball by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ball by 10.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,916,000 after acquiring an additional 647,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,472,000 after acquiring an additional 173,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 182.9% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.33.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.35.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

