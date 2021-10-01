3,394 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 403.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85,056 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.5% during the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 461,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after acquiring an additional 403,691 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.2% during the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 355,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 273,040 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 297.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares during the period.

VONG stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $75.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

