$327.33 Million in Sales Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to announce $327.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $326.00 million to $336.00 million. Okta posted sales of $217.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.33.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total transaction of $809,719.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,717.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,312 shares of company stock valued at $53,948,479 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,284,000 after purchasing an additional 126,597 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 122.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 14.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,908,000 after purchasing an additional 224,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $239.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,257. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $199.08 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.59 and its 200-day moving average is $242.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 0.97.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

